Grace Ann Gettings, 86, died at 5:49 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
She was born on May 11, 1935 to the late Harry Thomas and Grace Elizabeth (Egelhoff) Karr in Jersey County, where she continued to reside for the majority of her life.
In her younger years, she began working for Brown Produce in Jerseyville as well as with Jersey Community Unit School District #100 as a Bus Driver.
She married Robert Lee Gettings on December 30, 1970 at Fieldon United Church of Christ and together their marriage was blessed with 35 years and may wonderful memories together, prior to his death on November 16, 2006.
Grace enjoyed tending to her flower garden, working puzzles and studying family genealogy. She was most known, however, for her outgoing personality and giving personality. She spent countless hours volunteering for various church functions throughout the years and she and her husband Lee, where fixtures at Hardee’s, where they enjoyed a socializing with their friends over a cup of coffee.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Gettings of Michael; five grandchildren, Christopher Goetten, Jeffrey Gettings, Elizabeth Gettings, Austin Gettings and Emily Gettings; as well as three great grandchildren, Cooper Lee Gettings, Brock Austin Vail and Oaklyn Rose Getting, plus one on the way.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday at Fieldon United Church of Christ in Fieldon.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Fieldon United Church of Christ.
