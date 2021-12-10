Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Areas of patchy fog. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.