Gloria Wendle

Gloria Jean (Russell) Wendle, 77, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 2, 2023 at St. Louis University Hospital with her family at her side.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on September 15, 1945, one of three daughters born to Ralph and Kathryn (McAdams) Russell.
A woman of faith, she was a member of Dow Southern Baptist Church and was a loving and devoted mother to her two children, Jackie and Eddie.
She married Gerald Edward "Jerry" Wendle on September 10, 1988 in Dow, and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2002. During their 14 year marriage they made countless memories with their children and grandchildren, spent many weekends fishing, and time with their friends at the VFW, also known as "The Farm".
As many know, Gloria spent her career in the river industry, beginning with Wisconsin Barge Line and several years with Norman Brothers. She then closed out her professional career as a Maritime Legal Investigator with Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, retiring in 2009.
After retirement, she spent her days creating memories with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and being grandma to the daycare kiddos. She also loved going to bingo, crocheting, and one of her biggest passions was spending time with her Bunco girls, that have been lifelong friends, and let's not forget her love for chickens and antiques.
She is survived by a daughter and son in-law, Jackie and Dale Hoyt of Dow; her grandchildren and their spouses, MaTyka and Kevin Kulp, and their children, Shelby and Hayden of Alton; MaTyna and Chris Fessler, and their children, Cheyenne, Addison and Evan of Jerseyville; Alan and Linley Hoyt and their children, Hoyt, Ellee and Russell; and Alex McClary and his significant other, Nicole Rands, and children Ellenor, Jeremiah and Aralynn of Brighton; a sister, Fran Fosha of Jerseyville; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her husband Jerry's children and their spouses, Debbie and Rob Barnard, Butch Wendle, Genny Wattles, Michael and Donna Wendle, Mary Wells, and Amy and Andy Agney; along with his many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Edgar L. "Eddie" McClary Jr. on March 8, 2021; a sister and brother in-law, Sharon and Donald Looper; a brother in-law, Richard "Dick" Fosha; a nephew, James "Jimmy" Fosha; a step-daughter, Lori Voges; a step granddaughter, Teresa Downey; and her beloved friend, Mary Brainerd.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday. Rev. David Brown will officiate.
She will be laid to rest in Brighton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are preferred to the James R. Fosha Memorial Scholarship in honor of her nephew, Jimmy Fosha.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.