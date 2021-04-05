Glenna Jean White, 79, of Brighton, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her home.
She was born August 30, 1941, in Olmstead, Illinois, to the late Bill and Margaret (Claxton) Starkweather.
On July 31, 1961, she married Robert Lee White in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1995.
Prior to retirement, Glenna worked as a housekeeper for Christian Northeast Hospital. She loved her family and spending time with them brought her the most joy.
Survivors include her daughter, Theresa (Mark) Abramas of Meadowbrook; son, David (Doris) White of Godfrey; three grandchildren, Zachary White, Stephanie Ruyle, Brandon Abramas; two great grandchildren, Christian Ruyle, Ava Ruyle; and two sisters, Gail (Ron) Wilson, Sherry (Mike) Lappe.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her children, Joy White, and Thomas White; and one brother, Bruce Starkweather.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. noon, on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow in Medora Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Online guestbook and condolences may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com