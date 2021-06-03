Glenn Olin Gress, 87, formerly of Fieldon, died at 11:40 a.m., Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born in Hamburg, Illinois on November 19, 1933, and was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Hazelwonder) Gress.
Glenn grew up in Calhoun County, Illinois and was a United States Army Korean War Veteran.
For many years he was employed at Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing in Alton until the plant closure, and then went on to be employed at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Jerseyville, where he served as their custodian.
He married the former Mary McKinnon on June 30, 1956 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Michael, Illinois, and together they shared nearly 65 years of marriage. Their union was blessed with four children, and together they spent the majority of their married life in Fieldon, Illinois raising their children on their farm.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Gress of Jerseyville; four children and their spouses, Mark and Rita Gress of Jacksonville, Diana and Greg Weiner of Jerseyville, Debbie and Robert Cordes of Jerseyville, and Byron and Kathy Gress of Bunker Hill; 10 Grandchildren; 22 Great Grandchildren; and two sisters, Mildred Sebastian and Loretta Droege, both of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Theresa Burris and Florence Sanders; and four brothers, John, Louis, Alfred and Joseph Gress.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 noon on Thursday, at the Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Burial will be in Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg.
Memorials may be given to either Jersey County Health Department or BJC Hospice.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.