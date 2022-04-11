Glenn Johnson

Glenn Charles “Sonny” Johnson, 88, of Shipman, Illinois, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.
He was born September 9, 1933, to the late Charles L. and Henrietta (Travers) Johnson, in Shipman, Illinois. Following his father’s passing, at a young age, Henrietta married Arthur Allen Huckelbridge, Sr., who then raised Sonny.
Sonny served our country, serving during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army.
He married Shirley Sudderth on October 16, 1954, in Pueblo, Colorado, and enjoyed 40 years of marriage prior to her passing on September 9, 1995. Together they have two children, Glenda (Kevin) Walden of Brighton, and David (Karen) Johnson of Gillespie. Sonny will also be missed by his grandchildren, Nathan (Kelsi) Walden, Bethany (Dustin) Riechman, Nicholas (Melissa) Walden, Jeremy (Stevi) Johnson, Tiffany (Jess) Bourland, Leah (Frank) Veres; fifteen, great grandchildren; three sisters, Mae Foiles, Alice (Floyd) Kennamann, Jane Calvert; one brother, Arthur Allen, Jr. (Beverly) Huckelbridge; one sister in law, Pat Landreneau; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his step father, Arthur Allen Huckelbridge, Sr.; two brothers in law, Bob Foiles and James Landreneau.
Sonny worked as a truck driver for Shipman Elevator and also as a Scale Clerk for Olin Brass prior to retirement. He was a member of the Shipman/Bunker Hill American Legion and Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling and camping.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April, 18, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman.
Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the funeral home with John Lottes officiating.
Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery with military rites presented by the Jerseyville American Legion.
Memorials in Sonny’s name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Shipman.