Glenn Darr, Jr.

Glenn Otis “Buck” Darr, Jr, 76, passed away on November 30, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on December 27, 1945 in Alton to Glenn Otis & Mildred Anna (Kessler) Darr. Glenn “Buck” married Marjorie Katherine Austin on December 15, 1966 in Alton. He was a machinist at Olin and was a driver at William-Nobbe. He was also a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Godfrey. Buck is survived by his wife: Marjorie Katherine Darr; his children: Anthony Neil (Sarah) Darr and Amie L. Stemm; his grandchildren: Jacob Stemm, Joseph Stemm, Jessica (Michael) Tanney, Johnathan Stemm, Mara Yocius, Kyle Yocius, Samuel O. Stemm, Elijah Darr, Matilda Darr, and Noah Stemm; his 6 great grandchildren; and his siblings: Delby (Suzanne) Darr, William (Lisa) Darr, and Greg (Barb) Darr. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother: Aaron Lee Darr. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A visitation will follow on December 5, 2022 starting at 10:00 am and funeral service will then start at 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Rev. Greg Brennen will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Nazarene in Godfrey.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS
