Gladys Kelly

Gladys Eileen Kelly, 104, passed away 4:57 am, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born June 16, 1918 in Grafton, she was the daughter of Warren C. and Anna (Orban) Campbell.
She served as the Administrative Secretary to the President of the Olin Corporation, retiring in 1984.
On May 8, 1948 in Roxana, she married Hugh E. Kelly. He died August 6, 1988.
Surviving are a brother, Warren J. Campbell of Rosewood Heights; two nephews, Gary (Jeanne) Shirley of Dorsey, Galen (Cathy) Scammahorn of Maryville; two nieces, Pamela (Allen) Hale of East Alton, Patricia (David) Harling of Highland; several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Evelyn Shirley, Muriel Scammahorn; sister-in-law, Jeanette Campbell; two brothers-in-law, Wilmer "Brownie" Shirley and Edgar Scammahorn.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10 am, Saturday, December 10 at Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate.
Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to Roxana Church of the Nazarene.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.