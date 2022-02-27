Geraldine Daniels

Geraldine Marie (Cain) Daniels, 80, went home to her Lord at 11:02 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Godfrey, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 7, 1941 in Richwoods, Washington County, Missouri, one of nine children born to the late Archie and Lorene (DeClue) Cain.
She was employed as a Registered Nurse with the Jersey County Health Department, retiring in 2011 after 20 years of dedicated service to her community.
She married Loren “Clifford” Daniels on August 14, 1999 in Jerseyville. The lovebirds laughed, traveled and created wonderful memories throughout their 22 years together, side by side, holding hands until his passing on October 12, 2021.
Geri’s first love was Jesus Christ. A true prayer warrior, she devoted her life to studying the Bible and spreading God’s love and grace to all those around her. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, and she will be truly be missed by those who love her.
Geri had a love for flowers and gardening, and as a young women, she especially enjoyed fresh tomatoes from her garden. She also enjoyed the winter season snowfalls and sharing in many Christmas traditions with her family.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Susan and Nick Frolos of Godfrey, David and Becky Davenport of Jerseyville and Sarah Goodrich and her companion, Colin, of Champaign; two step-sons and a daughter in-law, Brian Daniels of Kane and Terry (Tiffany) Daniels of Portland, Tennessee; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Erma (Norman) Baker of Titusville, Florida, Rose Chapman of Fieldon, Barbara (Lenny) Travers of Fieldon; four brothers, Robert (Barbara) Cain of Jerseyville, Charles (Wanda) Cain of Branson, Missouri, Glenn (Anna) Cain of Jerseyvlle and Wilbur (Barbara) Cain of Jerseyville; as well as a brother in-law, Carl Dunham of Jerseyville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Dunham and a brother in-law, David Chapman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at LifechurchX (formerly Charity Christian Center), where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday. Her brother, Rev. Wilbur Cain will officiate.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to LifechurchX, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.