Gerald Vernon Clifton Hewitt, 67, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 with his family by his side.
He was born on October 14, 1953 in Ottumwa IA to the late Roscoe Hewitt and Geraldine (Closser) Hewitt Weaver.
Clippy grew up on the family farm in Iowa prior to relocating to Illinois when he was a teenager, where he graduated with the Class of 1971 from Jersey Community High School. On November 21, 1975 he married his soulmate, Sharon Cremeens in Jerseyville.
He was a skilled carpenter working for MDI Construction and Mike Blasa for many years and then spent a decade delivering newspapers for The Telegraph before fully retiring.
Clippy was a devoted husband, amazing father, and proud “papa” to his large family, where he took great joy in telling stories, playing the guitar, winning at the family volleyball games, and sharing his snacks with all the grandkids. In his free time, he loved to be out fishing for catfish or just tinkering around out in the garage. Clippy was passionate about music and had it on at all times and got great delight every year trying to create the best Christmas light display for everyone to enjoy.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Sharon Hewitt, and their five children: Heather Hewitt, Jennifer (Kenny) Daiker, Crystal Hewitt (Lloyd Klausner), Jarrod (LeAnn) Hewitt, and Korina Hewitt (Aaron Hardwick) all of Jerseyville; 15 grandchildren; Devin (Erin) Funk, Dylan (Taylor) Funk, Tessa Funk, Hayden Hewitt, Erica (Taylor) Hill, LaKenzie, Jenna, and Krista Daiker, Brentley Klausner, Lauren and Lincoln Hewitt, Aiden, Atleigh, Keilee, and Kali Hardwick; 6 great-grandchildren: Kylar, Karsyn, and Kamryn Hill, Jensen and Arabella Funk, and Parker Funk; a sister, Darlene Hewitt, three brothers: Gary Hewitt, Raus and Ray Weaver, of Independence MO.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Hewitt, his mother and stepfather Geraldine and Raus Weaver; his beloved brother Larry Hewitt, and a step-sister, Irlene DeMeuth.
Family and friends are invited to stop by and celebrate Clippy’s life from 11am-1pm on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.