Gerald “Jerry” King, 82, passed away at 10:20am on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on May 4, 1940, in Alton, the son of the late Carl and Evelyn (Clark) King. He married the former Marsha Cox on August 21, 1962, in East Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Dawn Renae and Michael Baysden of Brighton, three sons and daughters in law: Ricky Lee and Kim King of Jerseyville, Jerry Wayne and Crystal King of Brighton, Brian Keith and Becky King of Brighton, ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
Jerry was formerly employed in the maintenance department at Laclede Steel prior to his retirement of thirty - five years. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers and a great granddaughter.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.