Gerald E. “Jerry” Nolan, 74, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at his home.
Born March 19, 1947 in Alton, he was a son of Edward Nolan and Virginia (Canady) Jones.
He married Doris Dale Mitchell Apr. 21, 1972 in Brighton. She survives in Bunker Hill.
Jerry worked as a machinist for Echlin Manufacturing for 25 years. He served as a Deacon at his church, Connect Church in South Roxana.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Mike (Patti) Conlee of Georgia and Randall (Teresa) Conlee of Bunker Hill; a granddaughter, Michelle Conlee; three great grandchildren, Bailey, Raven and Katelyn; a brother, Dan (Kay) Nolan of Galesburg, IL; a niece, Andrea (Dan) Walters of Castle Rock, CO and a nephew, Cory (Rosemary) Bishop of Vernon Hills, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his father, Robert Jones; a son, Kenneth Conlee; and a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Tom Hartl.
Memorial service arrangements are pending.
