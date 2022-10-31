George Kain

George E. Kain, 74, passed away on October 26, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 6, 1947 in Missouri to Frank J. & Mabel (Flossy) Kain. He was a welder and a member of Fieldon Baptist Church. He married Deborah “Shawn” Dougan on November 28, 1966 in Edwardsville. He is survived by his wife: Deborah “Shawn” Kain of Fieldon; his children: Michael Kain of Texas, Jason (Kelly) Kain of Fieldon; his grandchildren: Randall Kain, Michelle Kain, Britney (Joshua) Spann, Caitlyn Kain, and Logan Kain; his great-grandchildren: Cynthia, Allison, Benjamin, and Maisie; and his siblings Sally (Tim) Widowski, Gene (Patti) Kain, and Frank (Niki) Kain. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Bobby Kain, Joanie Hopper, and Ester Thompkins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fieldon Baptist Church.
Per his wishes, he was cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.