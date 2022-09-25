George Edward Krause, 93, of Shipman, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy in Alton, IL.
He was born in Jerseyville, IL on Feb 12, 1929 to the late George & Emma Lou (Hagen)Krause
On Feb 14, 1950 he married Frances (Simmermaker) Krause in Plainview, IL who survives.
George worked as a millwright for Olin. He had been the Mayor of Shipman for 8 years. He drove a school bus for the Southwestern School District and was the owner/operator of A-1 Heating and AC.
George was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Shipman Masons, ATA and Lions Club.
In addition to his wife, Frances, survivors include his children, Dennis (Penny) Krause of Bethalto, Sharon (Paul) Quirk of Shipman, Tena Krause of Chatham and Eldon (Susan) Krause of Brighton. Grandchildren: Christy (Chucker) Darr, Amy (Ted) Hall, Tiffany (Eric) Wagener, Lisa (Matt) Amick, Alisha (David) Powell, Eldon (Bailey) Krause, and 8 Great Grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Harry, Clarence & Fred Krause,
Visitation will begin at 10 am on Thursday, Sept 29, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman. Services will be at noon at the Zion Lutheran Church with Rev John Lottes officiating.
Memorials in George’s name may be directed to George’s family or to the Zion Lutheran church.
Burial will be in the Shipman Cemetery.
