Gene Randolph

Gene Frank Randolph, 73, of Dow, passed away August 1, 2022, at his home after his battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
He was born on December 23, 1948, in Alton to Helen (Randolph) Breitwiser and Paul Cox.
He married Virginia Luster on July 24, 1984, in Jerseyville.
Gene served our country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He worked as a machinist for Olin Corporation in the Winchester branch retiring in 2004. Gene was a member of the IAM Lodge 660. He enjoyed traveling and RVing with his wife, studying his family genealogy, creating elaborate stained-glass pieces, metal detecting a variety of beautiful beaches, riding his motorcycle, restoring junk into treasures, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; three daughters Heather Bivens of WA, Jennifer (Keith) Maulden of O’Fallon, MO, and Heidi (George) Plunkett of Fieldon, IL; one son Daryl (Leah) Randolph of Shipman, IL; five grandchildren Dylan, MacKenzie (Ben), Paige, Aiyanna, and Noah; two sisters Paulette (Rick) Rebman and Vicki (Adrian) Cavallero; two brothers Fred (Mardi) Cox and Charlie (Rose) Cox.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Paul Cox; stepmother Louise “Annie” Cox; son Bradley Randolph.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm until the time of memorial service at 6 pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Cremation Rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Pancan.org for Pancreatic Cancer research.
