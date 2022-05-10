Gary Helderman

Gary Randolph Helderman, 79, died at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri.
A lifelong Greene County resident, Gary was born on October 5, 1942 in Carrollton, Illinois and was the son of the late Everett and Lillian (Gillingham) Helderman.
Gary graduated with the Class of 1942 from White Hall High School and shortly thereafter, enlisted with the United States Army serving our country honorably as a Vietnam War Veteran.
He married the former Gloria Allen on December 20, 1986 at Kane Church of Christ. Throughout their 35 years of marriage, they have been blessed with many wonderful memories together.
A hardworking man, Gary owned and operated The Wood Shop in Kane for many years, where he restored antiques and built various furniture pieces. In addition, he made custom turkey calls which became very popular online, selling countless custom pieces all across the country.
From a young age, Gary developed a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. This passion carried through to his adult years as well, and you could often times find him outside tending to his garden.
Above all, Gary will be remembered for his devotion to his family.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria Helderman of Kane; a son, Konnor; his beloved grandson, who he raised as his very own, Jordan Helderman, and his longtime companion, Dr. Lauren Lubowitz of New York City, New York; a sister, Marilyn Darr of Carrollton; a sister in-law, Barb Helderman of Carrollton; brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Michael and Linda Warren of Troy, John and Jamie Allen of Carrollton, Catherine and Sandra Allen of Carrollton and Mary Allen of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie “Hoss” Helerman and a brother in-law, John Darr.
Per his wishes, no public services will be held.
He will be laid to rest at Kane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Kane Cemetery in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
