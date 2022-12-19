Gary Devening, 80, died at 7:12 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
He was born at home in Richwood Township, Jersey County, Illinois, on May 20, 1942, one of three children born to Paul and Elsie (Blackorby) Devening.
He graduated in 1960 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and continued farming for a brief time. On March 2, 1964, Gary accepted a position with the Jersey County Highway Department, a career where he remained his entire adult life. He dedicated countless hours of hard work and dedication to the citizens of Jersey County, retiring as a Foreman after 47 1/2 years on September 9, 2011.
He married the former Linda Conrad on September 10, 1977 at the Fieldon Baptist Church, and together they recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
Surviving are four children, Becky Lee Woolsey, and her husband, Phillip Jr., of Bunker Hill, Paul Raymond Devening, and his companion, Jody Hayes of Jerseyville; Beverly Sue Hawkins, and her husband, Stan, along with their son and daughter, and Jill Anne Brown, and her husband, Brad, along with their daughter, all of Jerseyville; two grandchildren, Scott Andrew Shields and his companion, Raeann Wintjen and Paige Nichole Bohannan; a great grandson, Jacob Michael Bohannan; two sisters and a brother in-law, Ferne and Robert Ridenour of Dorsey and Rose Mary Oglesby of Bethalto; and sister in-law and two brothers in-law, Charles Raymond Conrad of Wood River, and Nancy Ann and Gene Stone of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother in-law, Betty (Taylor) Conrad; a brother in-law, Jerry W. Oglesby; and sister in-law, Pamela Conrad.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Burial will be in Fieldon Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospital in St. Louis.
