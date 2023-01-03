Gail Crotchett, 86, died at 9:15 a.m., Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville.
She was born on September 28, 1936 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Edith Pearl (Mains) Gilworth. Gail was raised on the Mains family farm east of Kane, Illinois, where she first developed her love of the outdoors and loved her time spent there.
She graduated with the Class of 1954 from Jersey Community High School, where she also became employed as the Secretary for many years, prior to her retirement.
She married Robert Wayne Crotchett on July 1, 1955 at Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville. Together, they were the proud parents of three children, and shared in many wonderful memories together throughout their 54 years of marriage.
Gail and Bob enjoyed spending time with their family and enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, trips to the casinos, taking road trips around the area and visiting local establishments, visiting with friends. Gail also held a very special place in her heart for her beloved feline companion, Tommy.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Gerry and Barb Crotchett of Jerseyville, Lisa and John Collins of Jerseyville and Karen Wock and her companion, Jim Fester, of Dow; five grandchildren, Torrie Vanaudsoll of Dow, Shelby Crotchett, Jennifer Collins, Laura (Marcus) Groppel and Chris (Sarah) Collins, all of Jerseyville; seven great grandchildren, Brodie Vanausdoll, Aubrey Wock, Ada Meyer, Maggie Collins, John Collins, Emily Collins and Easton Groppel; as well as four sisters in-law, Sandy Goshorn of Jerseyville, Doris Darr of Jerseyville, Dottie Crotchett of Tennessee and Pat Gibson of Jerseyville.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, J.R. Crotchett.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Riverbend Humane Society, in care of the funeral home.
