He was born in Jerseyville on September 20, 1957, one of four sons born to the late James F. and Florence Lavada (Blasa) Whitehead and attended Jerseyville Schools prior to enlisting with the United States Army, where he served our country honorably.
He was employed is various careers throughout his life, and most recently had been employed by U-Haul as a body shop technician.
He was racecar enthusiast and the absolute best papa to his grandson, Jaxon and we be fondly remembered for his quick wit and stubborn determination or whatever life threw his way.
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Crystal and Marc Cox; three sons, Jason Whitehead, Derrick and Hidie Whitehead and Brenden Whitehead; his grandson and best buddy, Jaxon; as well as two brothers and a sister in-law, Steve Whitehead and Thomas and Deborah Whitehead.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Bradley Whitehead.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. at the KC Hall in Jerseyville.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com