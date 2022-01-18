obit stock

Frederick Wayne “PeeWee” Whitehead, 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in Jerseyville.

Surviving are four children:

Crystal (Marc) Cox of Jerseyville

Jason Whitehead

Derrick (Hidie) Whitehead

Brenden Whitehead

Grandson: Jaxon

2 brothers and a sister in-law:

Steve Whitehead

Thomas (Deborah) Whitehead

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. at the KC Hall in Jerseyville.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is assisting the family with arrangements.