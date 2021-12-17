Frederick Eugene Heitzman, 87, died at 12:10 a.m., Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at River Crossing of Alton.
He was born on January 20, 1934 at the family home in Newbern.
He met his future wife, Jane, when he threw a ball that went through Jane’s window, breaking it. He said at that moment, he would marry her when he got a job! He did just that, after starting work at Alton Brick. Fred and Jane were married on April 4, 1952 and have shared in nearly 70 years of marriage.
Fred was tirelessly for his family, starting at Alton Brick in 1952 until its closing in 1963. He then went on to work at Laclede Steel just a few weeks later, retiring in 1995. He finished his working career with D and R Macine Company, retiring in 2014 at the age of 80.
Fred built and raced stock cars, coached little league baseball and was an avid golfer. He told a friend “I did everything I wanted to do and had a good life”. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Jane, all of his children, grandchildren and extended family.
Surviving are his wife, Jane Heitzman of Dow; five children and their spouses, Debra and Ed Davis of Kane, Robert “Bob” and Lisa Heitzman of Pell City, Alabama, Jacqueline and Dan Martin of French Lick, Indiana, Cindy and Lee Hamel of Carrollton and Rene and David Gotter of Brighton; 11 loving grandchildren and 17 very special great grandchildren; five sisters, Nancy Booth, Judy (Erich) Kessler, Roberta (Steve Donnellson, Shirley (Delbert) Young and Betty Summers; three brothers, Ed (Linda) Bland, James (Vickie) Bland and Stanley Bland; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Heitzman-Bland, five brothers, Dick, Larry, Bill, Jack and Cupie Bland; as well as a brother in-law, Jerry Booth.
A Memorial Service will be held via ZOOM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1 p.m.
For information on connecting to ZOOM, please contact Jackie Martin at 812-844-1707.
A dinner for family and friends will be held on Fred and Jane’s 70th Wedding Anniversary, Monday, April 4, 2022 at Delbert and Shirley Young’s family party barn.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com