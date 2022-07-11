Frederick Benz

Frederick Dean Benz, 74, of Brighton, passed away at 2:28 pm on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton.
He was born on August 17, 1947, in Alton, the son of the late Dean H. and Marguerite (Miller) Benz.
Fred graduated from Southwestern High School Class of 1966. He was a self employed owner operator for Benz Backhoe Service. He had also worked for the Village of Shipman, Brighton Water Department and was a former Brighton Police officer. Fred served Brighton as a dog catcher, and was on the Township Board, Betsey Ann Board, Brighton Parks Committee, and Fire Department Board.
He is survived by his sister Alice (Jeff) Stone of Jerseyville; three nieces Amy Cress, Jessica (Stephen) Derkos, and Jennifer (Mitch) Scoggins; Long time special friend of 17 years Jeannie Cole.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Marguerite, and his sister Mary Cress.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton. Pastor Dala Lawrence officiant.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Betsey Ann Association or American Heart Association.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com