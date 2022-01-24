obit color

Fred Neal Blasa, 75, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital.

Surviving are:

Wife: Linda Blasa of Jerseyville

Sons: Christopher Blasa of Jerseyville

Jeffrey Blasa of Grafton

8 Grandchildren 7 Great Grandchildren

Sisters: Rosemary Seehausen of Jerseyville

Ethel Mae Summers of Jerseyville

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Burial will be in Noble Cemetery in Otterville.

Memorials may be given to the Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville or American Heart Association.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.