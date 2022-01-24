Fred Neal Blasa, 75, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital.
Surviving are:
Wife: Linda Blasa of Jerseyville
Sons: Christopher Blasa of Jerseyville
Jeffrey Blasa of Grafton
8 Grandchildren 7 Great Grandchildren
Sisters: Rosemary Seehausen of Jerseyville
Ethel Mae Summers of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Burial will be in Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
Memorials may be given to the Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville or American Heart Association.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.