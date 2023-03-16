Fred Marshall

Fred Myron Marshall, 85, died at 3:45 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor.
He was born in Delhi, Illinois on March 11, 1938 and was the son of the late Fred O. and Verna (Watson) Marshall.
He married the former Donna Joy Baker on Jul y22, 1956 at the First Presbyterian Church in Brighton and shared in 61 years of marriage, prior to her death on April 18, 2018.
A jack of all trades, Fred worked in the construction field and as a welder and also spent many years as a Truck Driver, in addition to working the family farm. He and Donna enjoyed traveling together and spending time with their family, most especially their grandchildren.
Surviving two sons and a daughter in-law, Randy and Marsha Marshall of Jerseyville and Von Marshall of Jerseyville; a daughter in-law, Peggy Marshall of Missouri; five grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; as well as a sister, Judy Russell of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Rhonda Marshall on April 11, 1961; a son, John Marshall on December 26, 2016; a granddaughter, Rebecca Ann “Becky” Marshall on February 3, 2012; a brother, Marvin Marshall; as well as four sisters, Sharon Frazier, Vivian Kadell, Freda Bock and Marcella Meredith.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association or to New Life Church of the Nazarene in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com