Frank Louis Quirk of Godfrey, formerly of Medora, passed away November 12, 2021. He was born in Kemper, Illinois on November 25, 1938. He was the youngest son of John H. and Mary Josephine Quirk, now deceased.
Frank Louis Quirk was a member of the first graduating class of Southwestern High School of 1956. Louis, SP4, proudly served two years in the Army. Upon returning from service, he became employed by Laclede Steel Company as Pipe Fitter on March 17, 1958, for 38 years retiring in 1996. His hobbies included playing cards, dancing, golfing, raising bird dogs, and spending time with his loved ones.
Louis married Barbara Ann Geisler on November 8, 1963, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage as well as two precious daughters, Laura Ann Orban (Rick) of Alton and Stacie Lea Foster (Christopher) of Collierville, Tennessee. Beloved granddaughters are Peyton LeeAnn Orban, Chandler Lauryn Tillery-Foster, and Paige Elizabeth Foster.
His survivors include Sister-in-Law Geneva Quirk (Paul – Deceased), Brother-in-Law Thomas Geisler (Companion Alice Gurley), Brother-in-Law Clyde Geisler (Anita) Sister-in-Law Kathy Rogers (Ray), Brother-in-Law James Hammerling (Tina), and Sister-in-Law Linda Schmohl. He also has many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, along with extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John L. Quirk, Mary Jean Maupin, and Veronica Waltrip.
Frank Louis Quirk’s visitation will be held from 10 A.M. until the time of funeral service at noon on Monday, November 15, 2021, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Brighton.
The burial will immediately follow the service at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora.
Memorials may be made to Medora Volunteer Fire Department or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
Condolences for the family may kindly be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.