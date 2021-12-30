Francis Darrell Allen, 84, of Shipman, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born on August 5, 1937, in Shipman to the late Earl F. and Opal E. (Alward) Allen.
Darrell married the love of his life Shirley Krause on May 11, 1957, in Shipman. She survives.
He was employed by Owens Brockway Glass as a machinist, retiring in 1993. After his retirement he enjoyed helping with farming operations with his dear friends Bill and Mary Lou at Schoenemen and partner Brock Seymour at Schoenemen farms. He was also a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons Dean (Pam) Allen and Darren Allen (Kathy Goodman), both of Shipman; daughter Tamara Allen of Shipman; two grandsons Ryan Petroline of Alton and Tyler Allen of Shipman; granddaughter Julie (Steven) Cunningham of Medora; two great granddaughters Aubree Cunningham and Amelia Petroline; brother-in-law Eugene Thomae and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Opal; daughter Terrill Allen; sister Mary Lou Thomae; brother Donald (Delene) Allen; father and mother-in-law Fred and Hazel Krause; sister-in-law Loretta Krause; brother-in-law Robert Ketchum.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at noon, on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.
Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.
