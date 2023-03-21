Frances Farmer

Frances Catherine Farmer, 93, formerly of Jerseyville, died at 8:10 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at Festus Manor Care Center in Festus, Missouri.
She was born on September 6, 1929 in Fidelity Township, Jersey County, Illinois and was the only child born to the late William Patrick and Ruth Adeline (Barnett) Coleman.
Frances was a 1947 graduate of Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville and shortly thereafter, on June 15, 1947 began her working career with the William F. Brockman Company in Jerseyville. Her career with Brockman’s would span 72 years in total upon her retirement at the age of 89 on August 29, 2019.
She married Charles W. Farmer on June 21, 1951 in Pocahontas, Arkansas. Together, they were the proud parents of their daughter, Patti, and shared in 35 years of marriage prior to his death on May 19, 1987.
Frances was a longtime member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville as well as the former Moose Lodge in Jerseyville and Royal Neighbors of America.
In her younger years, she was active in the Monday Night Women’s Bowling League at the former Busch’s Bowling Alley in Jerseyville and remained active with her friends in her later years with her bingo buddies, every Wednesday and Sunday.
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Patti and Chris Pigg of Festus, Missouri and a grandson, Adam Ryan Rice and his wife, Ashley, of Godfrey.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to American Cancer Society, Alzheimers Association or to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com