Frances Diann Groves, 73, of Brighton, passed away on February 28th, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born January 27th, 1948, in Carrollton, IL, to John and Frances Bramley.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert H. Groves, who she married on October 18th, 1970.
She is survived by two children, Robert J. Groves of Brighton, and Heather G. (Tim) Stormer of Bunker Hill. Five Granddaughters, Abigail (Eric Loy), Katherine, Callie, Haley, and Samantha. Brother John (Brenda) Bramley of Brighton, Sister Sue (Don) Rutledge of Jerseyville.
She was a graduate of Southwestern High School class of 1968.
Diann was a homemaker that loved being with her family. She loved playing BINGO and played every chance she could get.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Noon, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, followed by the burial at Brighton Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Brighton Area / St. Paul UMC Food Pantry.
