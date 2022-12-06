Frances Burch

Frances (Cope) Burch, 89, died at 11:07 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Jalapa, Illinois on May 12, 1933, and was the daughter of Clarence and Cleda L. (Marshall) Cope.
She was a faithful member of Delhi Baptist Church, and employed for 20 years at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville in the X-Ray Department.
She married Robert L. Burch on March 23, 1952 at the Fieldon United Church of Christ, and their 65 year marriage was blessed with three children and many happy years before his death on July 13, 2017.
She had many talents and interests, which included wood carving, painting, and camping. She enjoyed their many excursions to Carlyle Lake, and she and Bob wintered in Florida and Texas for many years. Her family was dear to her, as she cherished every moment spent with them, and her grandchildren looked forward to the many "cousin campouts" in her backyard.
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Tamara and Jeff Woelfel of Grafton; a daughter in-law, Linda Burch of Staunton; a son in-law and his wife, Bert and Tammy Hartley of Delhi; six grandchildren and their spouses, Lauren and Matt Savoie of Godfrey, Shelby and Adam Sackmann of Delhi, and Jonathan and Aliyah Woelfel of Norfolk, Virginia, Jerad and Louanne Burch of Bunker Hill, Tyler and Shannon Burch of Staunton, Zachary and Heather Hartley of Shipman; eight great grandchildren, Nolan Savoie, Nora Sackmann, Cole, Grant, Ryker and Tharin Burch, Ephie May and Eliza Hartley; a sister, Dorothea Reno of Kane; two sisters in-law, Marie Cope of Granite City, Betty Kelley of Alton and Joyce Pieper of Nutwood; two brothers in-law, James Klunk of Fieldon and William Ivester, and his wife, Vicki, of Delhi.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah (Burch) Hartley on May 11, 2000; a son, Robert E. Burch on January 13, 2009; two sisters, Della Ivester and Linda Ayres; two brothers, Rev. Alfred Eugene Cope and an infant brother, Richard Leslie Cope; and a foster brother, Richard Kelley.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday. Rev. David Ice will officiate.
She will be laid to rest in the Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Delhi Baptist Church.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com