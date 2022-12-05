Frances Burch, 89, of Jerseyville, died at 11:07 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Surviving are:
Daughter: Tamara Woelfel of Grafton
Daughter In Law- Linda Burch of Staunton
Son In Law - Bert Hartley of Delhi
6 Grandchildren 8 Great Grandchildren
Sister: Dorothea Reno of Kane
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Delhi Baptist Church.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois
- Macoupin County accident sends one to hospital
- Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
- Fake Super Bowl rings bound for Jerseyville intercepted in St. Louis
- Madison County Sheriff retires
- Sherrii Antoine
- Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
- New Madison County officials sworn-in
- David Rhymer
- Terry Dixon