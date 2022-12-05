obit stock color

Frances Burch, 89, of Jerseyville, died at 11:07 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

 
Surviving are:
Daughter:     Tamara Woelfel of Grafton
Daughter In Law-  Linda Burch of Staunton
Son In Law -     Bert Hartley of Delhi
6 Grandchildren     8 Great Grandchildren
Sister:     Dorothea Reno of Kane
 
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday.
 
Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.
 
Memorials may be given to Delhi Baptist Church.