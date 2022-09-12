Forest Franklin Randolph, 82, of Medora, passed away at 10:24 pm, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital.
He was born on February 1, 1940, in Hayti, MO, the son of the late Forest H. and Maxine (Swan) Randolph.
Frank married Barbara Blake on October 24, 1961, in East St. Louis.
He served our Country in the United States Army serving for 26 years from 1958 to 1984, retiring as a Sergeant Major. During his time in the Army, he served in the Vietnam War. Frank was a proud member of the Jerseyville American Legion, was heavily involved in Toys for Tots, and was a faithful member of Medora United Methodist Church.
Frank is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, Mark (Lydia) Randolph of Lakewood, WA, Charlotte Straquadine of Medora, and Stephen (Christina) Randolph of Sunset Hills, MO; three grandchildren, Erica (Matthew) Martinez, Andrew and Catherine Randolph; two great grandchildren, Calleigh and Daniel Bunnell; one great great grandson, Jameson Bunnell; one brother, Joey Randolph; two sisters in law Julie Hicks and Jeanne Schlicht; several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest H. and Maxine; one brother, Bobby Randolph.
Graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Medora Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to Riverbend Humane Society.
Cremation rites have been entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home.
