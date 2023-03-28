Floyd Schumann

Floyd Phillip Schumann, 89, died at 12:20 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Bria of Columbia in Columbia, Illinois.
He was born in Calhoun County, Illinois on September 4, 1933 and was the son of the late Phillip and Hattie (Booth) Schumann.
He was employed with Olin Corporation, until his health necessitated his retirement at the age of 35.
Floyd enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and was never content unless there was something broken that needed his expertise to fix. In particular, he enjoyed collecting and repairing antique clocks.
Surviving are four children, Christina “Tina” Johnston of Zephyrhills, Florida, Rodney (Tina) Schumann of Cuba, Missouri, Michelle Buckman and her companion, Ed Moynahan of Saint Louis, Missouri and Thiala Lawson of O’Fallon, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Samantha) Schumann, Alissa (Nick) Leone, Kristin (Ron) Tyler, Jamie (Brittny) Schumann, Ryan (Paige) Johnston, Kenny Buckman, Chloe Schumann and Kayla Conklin; six great grandchildren, Mia Schumann, Jamie Schumann, Riley Johnston, Madelyn Johnston, Lucille Schumann and Kynzli Tyler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Iola and Delbert Atteberry.
Private services will be held at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to IMPACT CIL in Alton, in care of the funeral home.
