Floyd Drake, 80, passed away on February 3, 2022 at his home. He was born on July 18, 1941 in Hillsboro to Floyd Hubbard & Ruby Titsworth. He was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Jerseyville. Floyd is survived by his children: Floyd Drake, Wilma Herder, and John Drake; his grandchildren: Julie, Joseph(JT), Anastasia, and Douglas; his great-grandchildren: Jade, Byron, and Chloe; his siblings: Eileen, Thelma (Tiny), Virginia (Cricket), Ruth Ann, Rose (Cookie), and Patty Jo. He is preceded in death by his parents & wife: Loretta Drake, son: Richard Drake, & and brother: Herman Williams.
Per his wishes, he was cremated, and services are pending and may be held at a later date.
ARRANGEMENTS BY ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME