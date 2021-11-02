Florance “Flo” Kuehl, 86, of Brighton, died on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born on October 8, 1934, in Aurora, Illinois, to the late Emil and Edith (Carpenter) Kuehl.
After receiving her GED, she attended Olin Vocational School of Nursing, where she earned her LPN. She then went on to Lewis & Clark Community College and graduated with her RN.
For over 32 years, prior to retirement, she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granit City as an LPN & RN.
Flo enjoyed helping and volunteering with Hospice of Granite City and The Epileptic Association of Southern Illinois, as a camp nurse. She was a foster grandparent for Medora Elementary School and assisted with the after-school program held at First Presbyterian Church of Brighton.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen K. (Eric) Calhoun, Cynthia “Candi” Down; grandchildren, Wm. Michael, David (Amy) Down, Eric “EJ” Calhoun Jr., and Erica (Eghosa) Ekhibise; great grandchildren, Bruce Down, Aaron Ekhibise, Lillian Ekhibise, Joshua Ekhibise, and Elizabeth Ekhibise; siblings, Nellie Walston, and Leslie “ Bob” Kuehl; sister in law Linda Kuehl and numerous nieces nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Edith; twin sister Cleo Kuehl; siblings Ruth Hunziker, John (Barb) Kuehl, Albert (Virginia) Kuehl, Donald Kuehl, and Virginia (Herman) Kuehl; son in law William Down; niece Tammy Kuehl Cox
Visitation will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemtery.
Due to allergies the family requests no cut flowers, with memorials made to Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District, MS donations at Barnes Jewish Special Needs Fund, or Glioblastoma Research.
