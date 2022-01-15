Esthermae Webster, 87, died at 12:58 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on July 30, 1934, and was a graduate of Jersey Community High School.
Early in life, she was employed at the Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing in Alton, and later chose to stay at home and care for her family and her home.
She married Lee Roy Webster on June 30, 1951 in Pocahontas, Arkansas and together they shared nearly sixty years of marriage before his death on March 16, 2011.
Surviving are her two sons and a daughter in-law, Morris Webster of Jerseyville and Edward and Lenora Webster of Godfrey; four grandchildren and their spouses, David Webster and his companion, Radilla Young, Julie and Derek Arndt, Brian Webster and her companion, Jessica Christian; and Veronica Coyte-Webster, and her companion, Grant Currie; six great grandchildren; and a great great grandson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Debra Renee Webster on March 9, 1957; and a sister, Delores Sitze.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.