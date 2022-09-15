Estella Collins

Estella “Stella” H. Collins, formerly of Bunker Hill and Rockbridge, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville.
She was born May 4, 1933 in Kane, IL, the daughter of Asa Truman and Cecil Mary (Hoofnagle) Cope.
She married Edward L. Collins on June 18, 1950 in Godfrey at her mother’s home and shared 63 years of marriage together until his death in 2013.
Stella was a wife, mother, and grandmother, always caring for her family. She enjoyed antique shopping, gardening, and driving with her family in the country. She attended the First Baptist Church of Greenfield.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Edward and Velma Collins, Jr. of Carrollton, David and Kimberly Collins of Alton, and Amanda Waree Collins of Bunker Hill; six grandchildren and their spouses, Angela and Jerrid Custer, Ashley and Christopher Mesey, Bradley and Erin Collins, Bryan and Shadow Collins, Kaylee Collins, and Stephanie Collins; twelve great grandchildren, Grace, Maggie, Orion, Finley, Aurora, Harlow, Knox, Violet, Cove, Ethan, Abby, and Elijah; one sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Bob Glenn of Jerseyville; brothers-in-law Larry and Phyllis Collins of Jacksonville, AL and Robert “Doc” Holladay of Nevada, MO; sisters-in-law, Anna Jadlot, Carol Garrett, and Georgette Collins (Alan Welch), all of Nevada, MO; and her many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Leonard A. Collins; and four brothers, Asa Cope, Clarence Cope, Frederick Cope, and Stanley Cope.
The family would also like to thank and acknowledge the staff and friends of Jerseyville Manor for their love and support.
Cremation rites were accorded. At the request of the deceased, no services were conducted.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Greenfield or the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org)
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.paynicfh.com