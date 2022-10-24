ernest goheen

Ernest J. “Snooks” Goheen, 95, died at 12:54 a.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in Jerseyville on December 30, 1926, and was the son of the late Charles and Alice (Ashford) Goheen Sr.
Snooks was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving our country honorably during World War II.
He went on to work at Alton Box Board, where he ultimately retired as a Machine Tender. He was a lifelong member of Alton VFW #1308 and was a past member of Papermakers Local AFL-CIO and the former Jerseyville Moose Lodge.
He married the love of his life, Norma Lee Slaten on May 8, 1948 in Jerseyville, and together they were blessed with 68 years of marriage, prior to her death on June 14, 2016.
Although Snooks and Norma never had biological children, they were blessed with family that became their children, showering them with love and care as if they were their own.
Their lives were enriched with the love they shared with Candy and Denny Tepen, Sandy and Denny Bohannon, all of Jerseyville; Michele “Mick” and Denny Blackorby of Dow and Robert and Sherrey Dabbs of Grafton; along with their thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors, both gardening and fishing, however, by far Snooks fondest memories were centered around his family. His warm and generous heart drew people to Snooks and created relationships that truly felt like family with many individuals throughout his life, he truly was everyone’s “Grandpa”.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a special “son”, Randy Hill; three brothers, Harry “Dutch” Goheen, Lester “Hank” Goheen and Charles “Doc” Goheen; as well as two sisters, Bessie Daniels and Lela Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville with Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard conducting full military honors.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Jersey County Health Department and Jersey Community Hospital, for their love and compassion that they showed to Snooks.
