GRAFTON
Eric Demetrious Kassler, 86, died at 10:10 a.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Surviving are two daughters: Alisa Milan of Grafton, Aleeta Smith of Overland, MO
6 grandchildren:
Gary, Michael, Zachary and Brenda Fahrenholz
Kelci (Brandon) Wallce
Lucas Milan
3 great grandchildren:
Angel Allen
Michael Fahrenholz Jr.
Evan Wallace
In-laws:
Ed (Linda) Bland of Godfrey
James (Vickie) Bland of Jerseyville
Nancy Booth of Dow
Roberta (Steve) Donelson of Godfrey
Shirley (Delbert) Young of Dow
Betty Summers of Greenfield
Jane Heitzman of Dow
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials may be given to Shriner's Hospital for Children or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.