GRAFTON

Eric Demetrious Kassler, 86, died at 10:10 a.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. 

Surviving are two daughters: Alisa Milan of Grafton, Aleeta Smith of Overland, MO

6 grandchildren:

Gary, Michael, Zachary and Brenda Fahrenholz

Kelci (Brandon) Wallce

Lucas Milan 

3 great grandchildren:

Angel Allen

Michael Fahrenholz Jr.

Evan Wallace 

In-laws:

Ed (Linda) Bland of Godfrey

James (Vickie) Bland of Jerseyville

Nancy Booth of Dow

Roberta (Steve) Donelson of Godfrey

Shirley (Delbert) Young of Dow

Betty Summers of Greenfield

Jane Heitzman of Dow 

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday. 

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. 

Memorials may be given to Shriner's Hospital for Children or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 