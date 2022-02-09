Elvis I. Davis, of Medora, Illinois, passed away on February 7, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital after a short illness. He was born in Vandalia, Illinois, on March 8, 1936, to Lillie Watkins-Davis and Isaac Davis.
Elvis had strong convictions and lived life on his own terms. One would rarely see him without his cowboy boots and hat. He spent most of his working career at McDonnell Douglas. Post retirement, he enjoyed keeping himself busy with tinkering on small engines, was an avid collector of anything he liked and enjoyed being a dog owner. He was member of the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church in Piasa, Illinois.
His first marriage was to Virginia Bryles and together, they had four children. The three surviving children and their spouses are: Randy (Brenda) Davis of Benld, Robin (Joe) Crane of Alton, and Annette Mc Kinnon of Wood River. One child Ricky Davis is deceased. The surviving grandchildren from this family unit are Jeffrey Crane, Christopher Davis, Brandi Mc Kinnon, Tori Mc Kinnon, Amanda Seets, and Angela Davis.
His second marriage was to Edith Bowling of Elsah, on July 4, 1981, in Grafton. They remained married until her death on April 6, 2014. During their early years of marriage, you could find them on the dance floor most weekends.
Additional survivors include: his sister Shirley Masiero of Cottage Hills; four step-children, Theresa (Russell) Sutton of Bumpus Mills, TN, Gregory (Alice) Bowling of Fredricksburg, VA, Byron (Suzann) Bowling of Murphysboro, and Desmond Bowling of Carbondale. There are also many additional surviving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He will additionally be missed by special friends, Jack and Bertha Boatman of Mobile, AL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois. Funeral will process to Scenic Hills Cemetery in Grafton, Illinois, directly following the funeral service. All are welcome to attend.
If interested, donations can be made either to the family via the funeral home for expenses or in Elvis's memory to the Riverbend Humane Society at 23402 Crystal Lake Rd, Jerseyville, IL. 62052.
Online guestbook and condolences can be found online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com