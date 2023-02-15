Elizabeth Kelley

Elizabeth Anita Kelley, 87, of Chesterfield, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born March 3, 1936, in Godfrey, Illinois, to the late Raymond and Katherine (McFarland) Chambers.
Prior to retirement, Elizabeth worked for Olin Illinois Glassworks.
She married Howard Kelley in 1970 and spent many wonderful years together until his passing on December 15, 2019.
Survivors include her children: Barbara (Kevin) Chism of Chesterfield, Elizabeth Arnett of Medora, Kieth (Trudy) Kelley of Medora, Donald (Barbara) Kelley of Brighton, Leanne (Gary) Thornton of Medora; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and sisters, JoAnn (Bob) Campion, Judy Gerson, Ida Pike, Carol Powell, Mary (Jim) Wilton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Chambers and Michael Raymond Chambers; and grandson, Caleb Arnett.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, in Oakwood Cemetery in Greenfield, Illinois. Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Memorials in Elizabeth’s name may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
