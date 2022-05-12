Elijah Joshua Crawford and Westin Timothy Crawford, were born on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois to parents Joshua Lee Crawford and Chelsey Marie Whaley.
Josh and Chelsey were blessed with 2 days with Elijah, before he went to his heavenly home at 2:15 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 and 3 days with Westin, before he was welcomed into his heavenly home at 11:16 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Elijah and Westin were so deeply loved by their parents and family, all of whom were eagerly antipating their arrival. Elijah and Westin were blessed to have experienced holding hands with mommy and daddy and being told “I Love You” more times by their family than some experience in a lifetime.
Elijah and Westin will forever be deeply loved by their parents, Josh Crawford and Chelsey Whaley of Jerseyville; grandparents, Tammy and Jacob Dunse and John and Angie Crawford, all of Jerseyville; great greatparents, Wayne and Linda Strubberg of Jerseyville, Larry Crawford of Jerseyville and Mark and Dana Yokel of Cahokia; aunts and uncles, Mikaila Crawford of Jerseyville, Jermey Speer of Cahokia, Aiden Dunse of Jerseyville and Abel Willyard of Jerseyville; along with a host of extended family members.
Elijah and Westin were preceded in death by their second cousin, Timothy Holder.
Private Funeral Services were held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial took place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.