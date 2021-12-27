Eleanor A Hindley, 82, of Brighton, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Brighton.
She was born on April 4, 1939, in Kirksville, MO, to the late Freddie and Frances (Von Eschen) McCartney.
Eleanor married Tim Hindley on August 13, 1961, in Kirksville, MO. He preceded her in death in 2014.
She was an art teacher for Southwestern School District for several years, before leaving to take care of her children. Eleanor was very involved with Brighton’s Parks and Recreation, devoting much of her time over the years. She enjoyed gardening and spent many years helping her sons at Hindley Nursery.
Eleanor is survived by two sons, Matthew Hindley (Kay Kelly) of St. Charles, MO and Nathan Hindley (Rachel Kirchner) of Brighton; one granddaughter who she dearly loved, Savannah Kirchner.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be held from 11 am until the time of funeral service at 1 pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Brighton Parks.
Condolences may be found online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com