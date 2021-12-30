Eldon John Kanallakan, 88, died at 8:45 a.m., Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor.
He was born on August 4, 1933 in Nutwood, one of seven children born to the late Fred and Stella (Isringhausen) Kanallakan.
He graduated in 1951 from Jersey Community High School and went on to serve our country honorably as a Korean War Veteran, serving with the United States Navy and as a Marine Medic.
He was a gifted pitcher, and pursued his love of baseball trying out for the Saint Louis Cardinals.
Instilled with a hard work ethic from a young age, Eldon devoted over 40 years as Service Manager at Sunderland Motor Company in Jerseyville.
He married the love of his life, Grace Fry, on February 4, 1979 in Las Vegas, Nevada and together their union has been blessed with many wonderful memories together throughout their 42 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Grace Kanallakan of Jerseyville; two children, Robert Kanallakan of Saint Louis, Missouri and Christy Liles of Kansas City, Missouri; two step-children, Kelly Holmes of Granite City and Stacey Moore of Collinsville; 4 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; as well as two brothers and sisters in-law, Delbert and Grace Kanallakan of Jerseyville and Darrell and Esther Kanallakan of Rosedale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Norine Helton, Opal Cory and Patricia “Pat” Snider; as well as a brother, Anthony Joseph “Tony Joe” Kanallakan.
Services were held privately with interment at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the Father William Hembrow Center, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
