Elaine Ilene Slow, 88, passed away at 3:17pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1933, near Medora, Illinois, the daughter of the late Harry E. and Ethel (Seehausen) Bowers. Survivors include two sons and a daughter in law: Randall and Jenny Slow of Godfrey, Russell Slow of Hardin, a step brother and his wife: Marvin and Jane Rahn of Jacksonville, Florida.
In addition to her parents, her step father: August Rahn, and her husband: Elmore Slow, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Alvin Bowers, Robert Bowers, and Earl Rahn.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.