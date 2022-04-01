Edward Eugene McBride, 57, died at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his home in Godfrey. Born December 29, 1964 in Alton, he was the son of Robert E. and Dorothy L. (Maple) McBride. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired as assistant chief for the Godfrey Fire Department.
On May 13, 1989 he married the former Rebecca “Becky” Kelly in Alton. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Chelsie McBride (Ian Kolesa) of Washington, IL, and Becca McBride-Seal (David) of Godfrey, and a granddaughter, Lorelai Seal. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Bobby McBride, Gary Drake, Harold McBride (Barb), Jim McBride (Rhonda), Brian McBride, Mary Arbogast (Clifford), Phyllis Inlow (Steve), Helen Springer, Barbara Markle, Pat Marshall, Debbie Lane (Terry), Dixie Chappelear (Keith), and Tammy White and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Leah McBride and siblings, Wayne McBride, Ron Drake, Bill McBride, Carol McBride, Dorothy McBride and Lloyd McBride.
A celebration of life service will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Wood River Moose. Memorials may be made to the Godfrey Fire Department. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com