Edward E. Davis, 91, of Godfrey, passed away on December 28, 2022, at 7:20 pm.
He was born in Alton, Illinois on November 11, 1931, the only child of William Jesse and Esther (Brandt) Davis.
Edward attended St. Mary's School for 2 years, he then transferred to the Alton Public Schools until he graduated in 1949. After a short employment at Owens Illinois Glass, Edward attended SIUC for 2 years before enlisting with a group of six high school friends in the Army Air Corp during the Korean War. When he returned home in 1953, he started his career with Illinois Bell, retiring in 1985. After two months of boredom, he and his wife, Lois, followed his dream of owning his own business and opened Phone Masters Ltd in Wood River. In the interim, he was a consultant for Thomas and Betts.
Ed (or Gene, as he was known in his younger years) loved to talk about hunting with his dad and shooting two quail with one shot when he was 6 years old.
He loved hunting, fishing, boating, trap shooting, and Texas Holdem`.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his second son, Terry William Davis of Aurora, Ontario Canada on August 11, 2016.
Edward is survived by his wife, Lois (Sparks), whom he married on June 5, 1954 at the former St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wood River, his first son, Jeffery Charles (Barbara) Davis of Hobe Sound, Florida, his only daughter, Karen Marie Pearson of Godfrey, grandsons, Jesse Edward (Elizabeth) Davis of Stuart, Florida, Cole Joseph Pearson of Godfrey, Jordan Howard Davis of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, his step grandson, Brandon Theesfeld of Amarillo, Texas and one step grandson, Brandon Theesfeld of Amarillo, Texas.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey from 10:00 am until time of memorial service at 12:30 pm with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating. Alton VFW Post 1308 will conduct military honors.
Online condolences can be posted at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.