Edna Faye (Platto) Smith, 103, of Jerseyville, died at 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Munster Med-Inn in Munster, Indiana.
Surviving are:
Son: Thomas Dean Smith of Huntsville, Alabama
Daughter: Nancy Jo Little of Munster, Indiana
5 Grandchildren 7 Great Grandchildren
Sister: Barbara Johnson of Medora
Brother: Paul Platto of Kane
Visitation will be from 10 a.m., until time of funeral services at 12 noon on Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.