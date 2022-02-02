Edna Smith

Edna Fay (Platto) Smith, 103, passed away peacefully at 12:45 a.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Munster Med-Inn in Munster, Indiana.
She was born in Kane, Illinois on January 10, 1919, and was the daughter of Howard Edward and Lelia B. (Crane) Platto.
Edna was blessed to grow up in a large, loving family who valued hard work and honesty, traits she continued to carry throughout her long life.
She married Dean Eldon Smith on November 30, 1940 at the home of her parents in Kane, Illinois and together they enjoyed 62 years of married life before his death on December 23, 2002.
For many years, Dean and Edna lived in Bethalto, Illinois where they raised their two children, Thomas and Nancy Jo. They remained in Bethalto for many years before moving to Jerseyville in 1994.
Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, Thomas Dean and Charlotte Smith of Huntsville, Alabama; a daughter, Nancy Jo Little of Munster, Indiana; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Johnson of Medora; a brother and sister in-law, Paul and Patricia Platto of Kane; a sister in-law, Catherine Platto of Georgia; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son in-law, James Little Sr.; two sisters, Eva Rasche and Dolores "Dee" Carr; and three brothers, Phillip Plato, William Plato, and Walter Platto.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until time of funeral services at 12 noon at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Joel Lohr will officiate.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Bethel Baptist Church.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.