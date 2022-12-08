Edna McLaughlin

Edna Jane McLaughlin, 80, of Medora, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
She was born October 23, 1942, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Herring) Vandalia.
Edna married James Craig McLaughlin in West Covina, California, on June 20, 1959. The two enjoyed 33 years of marriage prior to James’ passing on October 10, 1992.
She was a beautician by trade and worked for several different salons throughout her career.
Survivors include her children, Trudi (Keith) Kelley of Medora, Traci Peyton of Jerseyville, Miles (Ann) McLaughlin of Godfrey; nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Michael (Becky) Vandalia; special friend, Paul Davidson; and two nieces.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Vandalia and son in law, Robert Peyton.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Medora Cemetery, with Pastor Jay Hanscom, officiating.
Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Memorials in Edna’s name may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
