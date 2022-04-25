Edna Cora Short, 84, of Jerseyville, died at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.
Surviving are:
Husband: Edgar Short of Jerseyville
Sons: Terry Short of O'Fallon, Illinois
Martin Short of Jerseyville
4 Grandchildren 3 Great Grandchildren
Sister: Joann Cunningham of Jerseyville
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday at Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will be in Fieldon Cemetery
Memorials may be given to the Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville.