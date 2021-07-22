Edith Ruth Teney, 66, passed away at 11:15 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center.
She was born on March 21, 1955 in Grundy Center, Iowa to the late Erwin and Kathryn (Groenewald) Ash, where she grew up along with her eight siblings.
She married Frank Teney and in the early years of their marriage, they resided in various parts of the country following Frank’s career in the Railroad industry. Ultimately, they settled in Jerseyville in 1985, raising their three daughters.
Edith enjoyed spending time outdoors and fishing and treasured the moments she spent with her five grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters and a son in-law, Amanda and David Grindstaff of Jerseyville, Becki Patsaros of Jerseyville and Kathryn Teney of East Moline; five grandchildren, Elijah, Peyton, Raegan and Jordyn Grindstaff and Alexis Hedden; 2 sisters, Barbara Becker of Grundy Center, Iowa and Carol Hogan of Eufaula, Alabama; three brothers, Donovan Ash of Grundy Center, Iowa, Kevin (Mona) Ash of Grundy Center Iowa and Kay (Pauline) Ash of Parkersburg, Iowa; two sisters in-law, Liz Ash of Grundy Center, Iowa and Roxanne Ash of Waterloo, Iowa; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and the father of her children, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin “Butch” Ash and Paul Ash; a sister and brother in-law, Jeannette “Jan” and Wilfred “Will” Becker; as well as two brothers in-law, Jerry Becker and Richard “Rip” Hogan.
Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with her family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com